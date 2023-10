BELLEPOINT, WV (WVNS) — The Hinton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a theft that occurred at a coin laundromat.

According to the laundromat security footage, the thieves destroyed the bill changing machines and stole the cash inside of them. The laundromat was located in the Bellepoint area.

If you or anyone recognize the people in the photos, you are urged to contact the Hinton Police Department at 304-466-4657.