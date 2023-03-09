HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A Hinton man was arrested after he allegedly fired gunshots near Hinton Area Elementary School.

According to Chief Deputy Adkins with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched after they received a call of shots fired in the area surround Hinton Area Elementary at 4:24 PM on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Once on scene, deputies quickly made contact with the suspect, Jason Teabo, 23, of Hinton.

Teabo was arrested and charged with Discharging a Firearm Within 500-feet of a School and Person Prohibited in Possession of a Firearm. According to the investigating deputies, illegal drug use played a role in the incident.

It shall be noted that the school only bares relevance to this case due to its location and was not targeted in any way. Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins | Summers County Sheriff’s Department

Anyone with any information regarding the shots fired incident is asked to contact the Summers County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 466-7111.