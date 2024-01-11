RAVENSWOOD, WV (WVNS) — A Summers County man is facing felony charges after he was caught stealing before leading officers on a chase.

According to Sheriff J.L. Faris of Summers County, on January 10, 2024, Summers County 911 received a report of three men actively stealing from a homeowner’s property. Sheriff Faris, along with Deputy Farmer and Sgt. Cochran, responded to the call and encountered a car which matched the description given. Deputy Farmer began to follow the car when he noticed the vehicle beginning to accelerate. When Sheriff Faris followed, the suspect began to accelerate even more.

Sgt. Cochran was stationed further along Rt. 20, parked in an intersection to attempt to stop the pursuit. Sgt. Cochran reported that when the suspect’s vehicle saw his parked car the suspect accelerated again in what Sgt. Cochran believes was an attempt to ram his squad car. Believing his life was in danger, Sgt. Cochran fired an AR-15 shot at the suspect’s vehicle, hitting it. The vehicle came to a stop and the driver was identified as Albert Ward, 25, of Ravenswood.

Albert Ward was stealing an assortment of items including two trail cameras, assorted jewelry, knives and approximately $300, totaling less than $1,000. Ward was charged with Petit Larceny and Fleeing with Reckless Indifference.

Ward is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail where he will wait for an arraignment date.