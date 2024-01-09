PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The Summers County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen camper.

According to a Facebook post from the Summers County Sheriff’s Office, a 2006 Cavalier Camper was stolen around December 22, 2023 from the Pence Springs area in Summers County. They stated that the camper looks very similar to the one pictured, although it is not the same one.

Photo Courtesy: Summers County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone that has information about the stolen camper can call 304-466-3333 to speak with a deputy, or can contact them on their Facebook page.