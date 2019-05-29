Suspect arrested after running from Mercer County deputies

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) - A man was arrested after running from Mercer County Sheriff's Deputies when caught snooping around a home. Deputies arrested James 'Hillbilly' Crawford on Tuesday, May 28.

According to Chief Deputy Joe Parks, deputies received a call about a suspicious person at a home on Mt. Horeb Road. When deputies arrived, they were able to put one handcuff on Crawford before he ran away. That is when deputies called State Police and Princeton Police for help.

Deputies later received a call from a woman who lived on 12 Mile Road and said Crawford was on her porch. When deputies arrived, Crawford ran through the house, but was caught on the other side.

Crawford reportedly had broken ribs and hurt his ankle. He was taken to Princeton Community Hospital. He is facing two counts of daytime burglary, assault on an officer, and fleeing on foot from police. Deputies also told 59News Crawford was driving around a stolen car.

Crawford was allegedly accompanied by a woman. Deputies are still looking for her. She is a white woman, wearing a tie-dye T-shirt.