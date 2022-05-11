BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting at Country Inn & Suites in Beckley.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Zephaniah Joel Branham was arrested on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He is accused of shooting two people at the Country Inn & Suites on Harper Road. The shooting happened on Sunday.

The shooting left one person dead and another in serious condition. Branham is charged with First Degree Murder, Malicious Wounding, and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.