BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers at Beckley Police Department along with officials from Raleigh County Sheriff confirm the identity of the suspect responsible for the recent series of break-ins along Johnstown Road in Beckley.

On Wednesday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11p.m., officers on patrol noticed a possible breaking and entering had occurred. The glass door to Dragon’s Den comic book store had been busted out and a vehicle was just previously parked in the store’s parking lot.

Dragon’s Den broken security door

“A lot of people keep messaging asking how they can help. – Just be a customer. That’s the best thing small businesses need in times like this and really at anytime, be a customer.” Allen Walker, owner of Dragon’s Den

Deputies located the vehicle along with a female, later identified as Candi Swafford, 42, matching the description seen on surveillance video of a previous breaking and entering at Dragon’s Den. Sgt. R. Talley, Detective Corporal R. Queen, Deputy J. Hensley, and Deputy S. Lilly with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrested Candi Swafford and have charged her with two counts of Breaking and Entering.

Detective McCormick with the Beckley Police Department confirms Swafford is also being charged with four counts of Breaking and Entering in relation to the business break-ins on Johnstown Road and one felony count of grand larceny after stealing a car.