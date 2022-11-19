SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A Friday night shooting left one man in the hospital and the suspect is wanted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, at 8 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022, deputies responded to a report of a man with a single gunshot wound in the Blue Jay Road area of Scarbro. The male victim was immediately transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting was started by detectives.

The victim’s identity has not been released. The suspect wanted by law enforcement is Eddie Devion Morgan. Morgan is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department immediately. Anonymous tips can also be sent to CrimeStoppers of West Virginia through their P3 Tips App.

