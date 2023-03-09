TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Officials with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department released information regarding finding the whereabouts of five people wanted in Tazewell County.

As of Thursday, March 9, 2023, the following people are wanted in Tazewell county and the Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these wanted individuals.

Lori Leigh Elswick aka Lori Davis

White/Female – 47 years old

Wanted for two charges of possession of narcotics

Last known location: Richlands, VA

Amy Denise Marrs

White/Female – 43 years old

Wanted for failure to appear on charge of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute

Last known location: Raven, VA

William Jared Vance

White/Male – 39 years old

Wanted for failure to appear on possession of fentanyl

Last known location – Bluefield, WV

Michael Lee Cordle

White/Male – 41 years old

Wanted for probation violation stemming from breaking and entering conviction

Last known location – Raven, VA

Amy Marie Barton

White/Female – 46 years old

Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of methamphetamine conviction

Last known location – Jewell Ridge, Va

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted individuals, please contact Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department at 276-988-1167.