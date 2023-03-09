TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Officials with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department released information regarding finding the whereabouts of five people wanted in Tazewell County.
As of Thursday, March 9, 2023, the following people are wanted in Tazewell county and the Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these wanted individuals.
Lori Leigh Elswick aka Lori Davis
White/Female – 47 years old
Wanted for two charges of possession of narcotics
Last known location: Richlands, VA
Amy Denise Marrs
White/Female – 43 years old
Wanted for failure to appear on charge of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute
Last known location: Raven, VA
William Jared Vance
White/Male – 39 years old
Wanted for failure to appear on possession of fentanyl
Last known location – Bluefield, WV
Michael Lee Cordle
White/Male – 41 years old
Wanted for probation violation stemming from breaking and entering conviction
Last known location – Raven, VA
Amy Marie Barton
White/Female – 46 years old
Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of methamphetamine conviction
Last known location – Jewell Ridge, Va
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted individuals, please contact Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department at 276-988-1167.