TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS)– A man from Georgia will spend the next 60 years in prison after he was sentenced in a Virginia courtroom for multiple felony counts.

Jason Aaron Bard, 42, of Georgia, was sentenced to 60 years in prison on two counts of forcibly sodomizing a child.

According to Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney Christopher Plaster, the court found evidence against Bard on the victimization of a 13-year-old. Assistant Commonwealth Attorney, Kati Asbury, presented testimony from multiple witnesses including law enforcement, the victim, and a third witness.

Bard stepped up to testify stating that the victim fabricated the story, but ultimately the victim’s testimony was found credible to the court and Bard was found guilty.

Asbury argued for a life sentence for Bard due to the “extensive trauma” to the victim and Bard’s lack of remorse. A 60 year prison sentence was the final decision.

I would like to thank the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, CARE Center of Southwest Virginia, and Tazewell County Department of Social Services for all their hard work and cooperation during the investigation and prosecution of this case. I would also like to thank my Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kati Asbury for putting her heart and soul into this case, as she does all of her cases, in order to achieve justice for the victims of these horrible crimes. Christopher Plaster | Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney

Stick with 59News for more updates.