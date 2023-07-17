TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — A Virginia man was indicted on more than 230 counts in Tazewell County, Virginia on July 17, 2023.

Derek Samuel Ringstaff was recently indicted on charges of 236 count indictment charges included: 1 count of Grand Larceny, 1 count of Possession of Child Pornography (1st Offense), 234 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (2nd or subsequent offense).

He is currently being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, Haysi facility.

“This has been a very taxing case and our Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task Force agents have worked diligently along with our partners in the FBI. This case has taken several months to come to this point, working with all of our state and federal partners we believe Mr. Ringstaff has been involved in the downloading of child pornography for over a year,” said Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

There are still upcoming charges against Ringstaff. The Tazewell County Drug Task Force is still investigating for the upcoming trial in August.

“The possible drug charges stem from the initial search warrant that was conducted on Ringstaff’s residence in Cedar Bluff and turned over to the Drug Task Force. This is just another example of agency cooperation bringing suspects to justice,” said Sheriff Brian Hieatt.