TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Officials with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office have released their latest most wanted list.

As of Friday, November 17, 2023, the following people are wanted for criminal charges by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office:

Ashley Elizabeth Burnopp

White/Female – 30

Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of drugs by an inmate

Last known location: Fall Mills, VA

Bradley Jay Stephens

White/Male – 37

Wanted for first offender violation on possession of methamphetamine

Last known location: Pounding Mill, VA

Corey Devon Jones

Black/Male – 44

Wanted for bond violation stemming from distribution of methadone

Last known location – Cedar Bluff, VA

Bryant Evan Jones

White/Male – 50

Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of methamphetamine

Last known location – Pounding Mill, VA

Lakeshia Amanda Nelson

White/Female – 29

Wanted for probation violation stemming from fraud

Last known location – Bluefield, VA

People are urged to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at (276)988-5966 if they have any information regarding the whereabouts of members of the wanted list.