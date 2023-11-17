TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Officials with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office have released their latest most wanted list.
As of Friday, November 17, 2023, the following people are wanted for criminal charges by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office:
Ashley Elizabeth Burnopp
White/Female – 30
Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of drugs by an inmate
Last known location: Fall Mills, VA
Bradley Jay Stephens
White/Male – 37
Wanted for first offender violation on possession of methamphetamine
Last known location: Pounding Mill, VA
Corey Devon Jones
Black/Male – 44
Wanted for bond violation stemming from distribution of methadone
Last known location – Cedar Bluff, VA
Bryant Evan Jones
White/Male – 50
Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of methamphetamine
Last known location – Pounding Mill, VA
Lakeshia Amanda Nelson
White/Female – 29
Wanted for probation violation stemming from fraud
Last known location – Bluefield, VA
People are urged to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at (276)988-5966 if they have any information regarding the whereabouts of members of the wanted list.