TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office officials reported they are investigating a shooting death after a Tazewell man was found dead in his home to a gunshot wound.

According to a release from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Tazewell County 911 Center received a call of a shooting near Pounding Mill Branch Road in Tazewell County.

Deputies responded to the call and found Eric Lockhart, 46, had been shot in the chest in his home. Tazewell County EMS also responded and took Mr. Lockhart to Carillion Tazewell Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sergeant Michelle Conklin launched an investigation on the death and discovered there had been a domestic situation between Lockhart and his wife which led to the gun being fired.

No criminal charges have been made at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

Stick with 59News for more updates regarding the investigation.