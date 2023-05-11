TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Officials with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department released information regarding the whereabouts of five people wanted in Tazewell County.
Priscilla Ane Vanhoozer
White/Female – 50 yrs old
Wanted for probation violation stemming from conspiracy to manufacture meth
Last known location is North Tazewell, VA
Eugene Richard Adams
White/Male – 58 yrs old
Wanted for failure to appear on shoplifting and 2 charges of failure to appear for charge of fail to perform construction
Last known location is Pounding Mill, VA
Misty Nicole Lester
White/Female – 33 yrs old
Wanted for probation violation stemming from obtaining money by false pretense
Last known location is Bastian, VA
Bradley Jay Stephens
White/Male – 36 yrs old
Wanted for failure to appear on charge of possession of methamphetamine
Last known location is Pounding Mill, VA
Dean Ashley Dye
White/Male – 45 yrs old
Wanted for probation violation stemming from receiving stolen property with intent to sell and failure to appear for driving revoked
Last known location is North Tazewell, VA
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted individuals, please contact Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department at 276-988-1167.