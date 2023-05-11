TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Officials with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department released information regarding the whereabouts of five people wanted in Tazewell County.

Priscilla Ane Vanhoozer

White/Female – 50 yrs old

Wanted for probation violation stemming from conspiracy to manufacture meth

Last known location is North Tazewell, VA

Eugene Richard Adams

White/Male – 58 yrs old

Wanted for failure to appear on shoplifting and 2 charges of failure to appear for charge of fail to perform construction

Last known location is Pounding Mill, VA

Misty Nicole Lester

White/Female – 33 yrs old

Wanted for probation violation stemming from obtaining money by false pretense

Last known location is Bastian, VA

Bradley Jay Stephens

White/Male – 36 yrs old

Wanted for failure to appear on charge of possession of methamphetamine

Last known location is Pounding Mill, VA

Dean Ashley Dye

White/Male – 45 yrs old

Wanted for probation violation stemming from receiving stolen property with intent to sell and failure to appear for driving revoked

Last known location is North Tazewell, VA

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted individuals, please contact Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department at 276-988-1167.