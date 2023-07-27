TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS)– K9 Reni and his partner Cpl. Rowe of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office pulled off two separate drug busts in one night.

According to Tazewell County Sherriff’s Facebook, on July26, 2023, Reni and Rowe assisted Tazewell PD with a bust for heroin and fentanyl. Later, they struck again, pulling over a car that had an ounce of meth.

After Reni and Rowe’s double duty night, the Tazewell County Sherriff’s Office wants to remind the public that they have three great K9 teams that are dedicated to keeping drugs off their streets.