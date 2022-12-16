TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office reported today, December 16, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a wanted man.

Joe A. Hagy, 45, is reported wanted by Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Richlands Police Department. Hagy is a white male, 6’5”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hagy was last seen living out of a 2007 Silver Ford 4 door car. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at (276)988-0645 or (276)988-0704 or their Facebook page.