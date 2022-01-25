Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office looking for people wanted in Virginia

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is looking for multiple people wanted for criminal charges in the county.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, all four face charges ranging from a probation violation to drug possession. The names and charges of those wanted in Tazewell County can be found below.

Loryn Tina Shelton (38) : Wanted for failure to appear on possession of cocaine and a bond violation for possession of meth. Her last known location is Rocky Gap, Virginia.

Ernest Melvin Graham (54) : Wanted for two charges of probation violation for possession of firearm by felon. His last known location is Bluefield, West Virginia.

Matthew Ben Hamerick (37) : Wanted for failure to appear for a charge of possession of heroin. His last known location is Gassaway, Virginia.

Jack French Parsons (54): Wanted for possession of methamphetamine. His last known location is Rock, West Virginia.

All tips given to the Tazewell County Virginia Sheriff’s Office will remain confidential. Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of any of the four of these people is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (276) 988-5966, (276) 988-0645, or (276) 988-1167.