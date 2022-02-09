Tazewell County Sheriff’s searching for wanted individuals

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four wanted alleged criminals.

The office posted the individuals on their Facebook page. They are wanted for alleged criminal charges by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristopher Carson Stanford, 32, is allegedly wanted for a probation violation stemming from assault and battery. His last known location is Bristol, Virginia.

Adam Paul Lester, 33, is wanted for a probation violation stemming from grand larceny. His last known location was Richlands, Virginia.

Myranda Noel King, 35, is wanted for a probation violation stemming from the possession of cocaine. King’s last known location was Peterstown, West Virginia.

Miranda Jessica Lynn Buchanan, 25, is wanted for a probation violation stemming from the possession of methamphetamine. Her last known location was Princeton, West Virginia.

For any information about the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-988-5966, 276-988-0645, or 276-988-1167. All tips are treated as confidential and callers are allowed to remain anonymous.