MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man multiple times on High Street in Morgantown after a bar fight.

On Nov. 5, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were alerted to a male victim who was “unlawfully shot at with a firearm six times,” and “struck multiple times, resulting in injury to both his legs,” at the crosswalk on Fayette Street and Chestnut Street, according to a criminal complaint.

At that time, West Virginia University released brief details about the shooting, asking students to avoid the area.

Nyqwan McCargo

Witnesses to the incident said that “the suspect,” identified Nyqwan McCargo, 18, of Uniontown, Pa., “had been a black male wearing a mask,” and that while in the middle of the crosswalk, McCargo “had looked toward High Street and shot a firearm multiple times” in that direction, officers said.

While EMS responded to the victim, officers located McCargo but did not find a firearm on his person at that time. During that time, McCargo told law enforcement that “he had been at the Pryzm nightclub” and that “he had heard gunshots in the area,” according to the complaint.

Later, officers met with the victim who stated that he had been inside the Pryzm nightclub when McCargo attempted to fight with him, and McCargo was “removed from the nightclub by the bouncers,” officers said.

The victim told officers that shortly after the incident, he had been walking on High Street and while there, McCargo “fired a gun at him multiple times without provocation,” according to the complaint.

McCargo has been charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment. He was processed in the West Virginia Jail Authority on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $70,000 bond.