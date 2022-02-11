BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – Mario Lavonta Ward, 46, of Tennessee, pleaded guilty today, February 11, 2022, to a drug crime that occurred near Beckley.

According to court documents, Ward admitted to selling fentanyl to an undercover officer on June 8, 2021 for $200. On the same day, officers executed a search warrant at the home where the drug deal had occurred. During the search, officers found additional amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, a firearm, and $6,500 in cash.

The cash recovered included the $200 used by the confidential informant to purchase the fentanyl. As part of the plea, Ward agreed to forfeit the money and the firearm and also admitted that he knew he was prohibited from owning the firearm due to a prior felony conviction.

Ward pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl and faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 27, 2022.