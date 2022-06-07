ASHLAND, KY — A man wanted for murder out of Tennessee was arrested in Ashland on Monday.

Trooper Shane Goodall with the Kentucky State Police says that 43-year-old Bradley Miller was found on Monday after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation pinged his phone and determined that he was in the Tri-State area.

Law enforcement observed a man on Winchester Ave. near the Ashland end and say that the man tried to obscure his face as Kentucky State Police drove by.

Miller is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. He is currently being held in the Boyd County Jail.