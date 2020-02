OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle in Oak Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. After searching the vehicle, they found cocaine, cash, and scales.

Photo Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Department

Kevin Walton, 31, of Mount Hope, was arrested on one count of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He is in Southern Regional Jail, awaiting arraignment.