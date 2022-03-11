PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A traffic stop near Honaker Avenue in Princeton turned into a police chase.

According to Sergeant E. Nunn with the Princeton Police Department, Officer R. S. Dyson attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle on Honaker Avenue earlier today, Friday, March 11, 2022. The driver, Carless Kinser, reportedly failed to stop and drove off.

A police chase ensued on Beckley Road in Princeton at speeds of 40-50 miles per hour. According to police, Kinser allegedly stopped at a house on Holly Hills Road and exited the car before running away.

Princeton Police said Kinser is still on the run.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police assisted in the pursuit.

