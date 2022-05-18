TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — Captain Robert Maddy with the West Virginia State Police said two men were caught with over 100 pounds of marijuana at the Teays Valley exit of Interstate 64.

On Tuesday, Cpl. J.E. Garren and a Public Service Commission Officer stopped a truck and came upon the driver, a Cuban native who did not speak English. Officers and a Hurricane Police Department K-9 allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the truck, and a probable cause search was conducted.

In the truck’s cargo area, law enforcement allegedly found three large cardboard boxes filled with 88 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana weighing over 100 pounds.

Bryan Larios Ramos, 21, and Reynier Garcia Vazquez, 33, were arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Transporting Drugs into the State, and Conspiracy.

This investigation is active and ongoing, according to Captain Maddy.