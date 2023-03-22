CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Two people from Charleston were arrested and charged for the alleged abduction of an 11-year-old girl.

Cpl. Pauley, TFC Schoolcraft, and Tpr. Wriston responded to an abduction of an 11-year-old girl reportedly by a registered sex offender.

It was reported the victim was seen leaving a residence with a man and woman on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 11:30 P.M. The suspects and the victim were then located a short time later in the area of 17th Street in Dunbar.

The suspects, David McCallister, age 20 of Charleston and Jada McCallister, age 18 of Dunbar, were arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony Against the State, Child Neglect with Risk of Bodily Injury, and Abducting a Child Near a School under 16 years old.

McCallister is registered as a sex offender for a previous conviction. The victim reportedly did not have any injuries when she was found.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Stick with 59News for more updates on the investigation.