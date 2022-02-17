BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force made two drug-related arrests today, February 17, 2022.

The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force assisted by the WVSP SRT team searched a home at 103 Hargrove Street in Beckley. The search revealed 272 grams of crack cocaine, 140 grams of marijuana, 65 grams of fentanyl, 29 grams of heroin, eight grams of meth ice, four handguns, and $13,046.00.

Michael D. Kelley, 32 of Beckley, and Savannah Todd, 29 of Beckley were arrested and each charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is made up of members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, WV State Police, Beckley Police Department, ATF, and FBI.

Mugshots for both Michael Kelley and Savannah Todd are not available at this time.