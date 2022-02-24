HERNDON, WV (WVNS) — Today, February 24, Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department report two local Wyoming County residents have been arrested for intent to deliver heroin.

According to a criminal complaint, during a traffic stop, Kendra Lawrence, 24 of Pineville, WV, and Timothy Reed, 32 of Herndon, WV, gave consent to have their car searched by deputies. According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, 65 grams of Heroin, and a small amount of Methamphetamine were found in the car.

Lawrence and Reed were both arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of controlled substance and conspiracy. They were arraigned by the Wyoming County Magistrate Court and their bond was set to $50,000. Following their arraignment, they were transported to Southern Regional Jail.

The mugshots of Kendra Lawrence and Timothy Reed are unavailable at this time.

