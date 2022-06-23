GARY, WV (WVNS) — On June 17, 2022, deputies from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department performed a search warrant where a large amount of cash and other substances were discovered.

Michael Brown, 47, and Kristy Akers, 27 were both arrested at a home in McDowell County and charged with Possession with intent to deliver schedule I, schedule II, Schedule V controlled substances, Felony Conspiracy and maintaining a residence for the use of selling controlled substances.

Both Akers and Brown had bails set at $110,000 each. Both made bail and are currently awaiting trial.