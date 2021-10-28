Two Fayette County men charged with malicious assault

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Two men from Fayette County are behind bars after video surveillance catches them in the act.

On October 27, 2021, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of an assault in the Kimberly area. Once on scene, deputies found a victim with cuts on his head.

According to a statement, which was backed up by surveillance video, Joseph E. Given, 56, of Falls View, WV, and Austin Given, 25, of Montgomery came to the home armed and ready to confront the victim. Police said the men were armed with a gun and knife.

Both men are charged with felony offenses of Malicious Assault, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Joseph Given was also charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm and had a prior bond for a separate incident revoked.

The two men have been arraigned in Fayette County Magistrate Court. Both failed to post a $25,000 bond that was posted for each of them.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590.