Two Fayette County men scheduled to appear in court for attempted murder

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Two men from Fayette County are scheduled to appear in court for charges ranging from robbery to attempted murder.

Back on October 26, 2021, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of an assault in the Kimberly area. According to court documents, Joseph E. Given, 56, of Falls View, WV, and Austin Given, 25, of Montgomery went to the victims home armed and ready to fight. Deputies said the men were armed with a gun and knife.

Both Joseph and Austin Given were charged with felony offenses of Malicious Assault, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and Attempted Murder. Joseph Given was also charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm

Both men are scheduled to appear before Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing on Friday, January 21, 2022.