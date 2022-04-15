IRISH MOUNTAIN, WV (WVNS) – On Thursday, April 15, 2022, the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, assisted by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, searched a home on Shamrock Lane on Irish Mountain.

According to the Chief Deputy J.C. Canaday, during the search, Jerome Clark of Detroit, Michigan was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ruben Bragg of Irish Mountain, WV was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

The Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is made of members from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, WVSP, Beckley P.D., FBI, and ATF.