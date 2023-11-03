BEECHWOOD/PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Two people were arrested in relation to an investigation done by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, September 23, 2023 Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted a traffic stop on a car for speeding in the Beechwood area of Wyoming County. The car tried to drive away and avoid the traffic stop before crashing.

In the car was $14,000 worth of drugs that were seized from the crash. The drugs included 72 grams of fentanyl, 19 grams of crack cocaine, 36 Neurontin pills, other substances, and guns.

On Thursday, November 2, 2023, Billy Ray Scott Jr. was arrested in Princeton, West Virginia as a result of the investigation, and was booked for multiple felony drug, weapon, and parole violation charges. While Billy Ray Scott Jr. was being arrested, Michael Warren Bell, who was wanted out of Wyoming County, was also arrested for several drug delivery and drug related charges.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office thanks the U.S. Marshals C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police, and the WV Division of Parole for their work arresting the two fugitives.