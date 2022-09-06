CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The identity of the woman found dead in a Cross Lanes freezer has officially been released, and two men have been charged for hiding her body.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced that Cynthia Mudd’s body was found in a freezer on the 5000 block of Saulton Dr. on Aug. 19.

According to court records, Samuel Lee May admitted to Kanawha deputies that he killed Mudd, but he could not provide more details because he “blacked out.” He told deputies that Arnold Ward Hiller assisted him in concealing Mudd’s body.

Both men are charged with concealing a corpse. The sheriff’s office is waiting for the state Medical Examiner’s office to determine Mudd’s cause of death.

Hiller was charged with fraud after allegedly withdrawing $1,100 from Mudd’s bank account after she died.