Two men injured after shooting outside Tazewell restaurant

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — An argument turned into a shooting in Tazewell, leaving two men injured.

Tazewell Police Chief David Mills told 59 News officers received a call for a shooting outside the Seven restaurant at around 9:12 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020. When they arrived, they found two men injured outside the business.

Mills confirmed the two men, who were not identified, were a father and son. Investigators determined the two had a argument inside the restaurant, which later moved outside. The fight escalated to a shooting, when at least one of them came back from their vehicle with a gun and fired.

Mills said the son was airlifted to Bristol Regional Medical Center and the father was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Both are in stable condition.

Investigators are further examining the details, but Mills confirmed there will be criminal charges, including malicious wounding and discharging a firearm.

Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputies and Virginia State troopers also responded to the scene.