BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Hassan Abdullah and Donte Webster are both sentenced for involvement in the Beckley-to-Philadelphia firearm trafficking conspiracy.

According to court documents, Hassan “San” Abdullah, age 28, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was sentenced to one year and six months in prison, and an extra three years of supervised release. Along with him, Donte Webster, age 23, of Beckley, West Virginia was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, with three years of supervised release as well. Their sentencing was due to their involvement in the conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from Beckley to Philadelphia.

Abdullah traveled from Philadelphia to Beckley with ringleader Bisheem “Bosh” Jones and others to oversee the purchase of the firearms in Beckley they took back in Philadelphia to sell for profit.

Webster was one of the straw purchasers involved in buying firearms in exchange for money or drugs. Webster admitted having straw purchased a Glock 19Gen5, 9mm pistol, a Glock 26Gen5, 9mm pistol, and a Taurus G2C, 9mm pistol for Jones in Beckley on July 6, 2021. He further admitted to buying at least 13 firearms for Jones in June and July of 2021.

Though there is no current mug shot of Abdullah, he pleaded guilty of interstate travel with the intent of dealing firearms without a license. Webster pleaded guilty of making false statements in the acquisition of firearms.