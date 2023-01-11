PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Summers County Sheriff’s Office started to investigate a breaking and entering incident in the Pence Springs area.

Upon investigation, Deputy T.A. Withrow obtained the information of two Summers County individuals and was able to track them down. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Deputy Withrow made the arrest.

David Chewning, 62, of Talcott, and Jamee Danberry, 42, of Talcott, were arrested on several counts including felony breaking and entering and conspiracy to commit a felony. Warrants from a West Virginia State Police investigation were also used to arrest the suspects.

At this time a trial date has not been set. All subjects are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.

