ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– Three people were reportedly injured after a shooting in Greenbrier County on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

The call came into the Greenbrier County 911 Center on Saturday, around 1:42 pm in Alderson near State Route 63.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, after an initial investigation, an argument occurred between three people which led to the gunshots being fired. A 31-year-old woman from Alderson and a 34-year-old man from New York City were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

A 28-year-old man from Alderson received a non-gunshot related injury.

No charges have been filed at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

