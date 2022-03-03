WELCH, W.V. (WVNS) – On March 2, 2022, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office found large amount of methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop.

According to deputies, they were conducting a traffic stop when K9 Azra was deployed. K9 Azra alerted the deputies to a scent on the car which gave them permission to search the car. A large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana was found within the car.

Deanna Rose Winebarger and Kimberly Dawn Howell, both of Stewart, Virginia were arrested and charged with the following.

Deanna Rose Winebarger was charged with:

Defective Equipment

Driving Suspended

Possession w/intent to Deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

Possession w/intent to Deliver a Schedule I controlled substance

Transporting a controlled substance in the State for sale

No insurance

Felony conspiracy

Maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substance

Kimberly Dawn Howell was charged with:

Felony Conspiracy

Possession w/intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance

Possession w/intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance

Transporting controlled substance into the state for sale

Winebarger’s bond was set at $130,000. Howell’s bond was set at $80,000. Neither woman has bonded out.