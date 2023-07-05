GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force along with Task Force Partners announced the results of a weeklong warrant sweep in southern West Virginia.

Operation True Optics ran from June 26 to June 30, 2023 and targeted the greater Greenbrier, Fayette, and Raleigh counties. Warrants for homicide, kidnapping, malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver were served.



“Seems like more and more shootings are reported throughout the nation, so any time we can take guns away from persons who have nefarious intent, we’re glad to do that,” said Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan, during a press conference at Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Over the course of the five day operation, 48 suspects were arrested, 249 grams of fentanyl, 98 grams of meth, 12 grams of crack cocaine, 11 grams of marijuana, 5 guns and more than $180,000 were seized. The operation was deemed an absolute success by U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous.



“Sometimes, there’s so much that we do that happens behind the scenes, so any time that we have an opportunity like this, to highlight the inter-agency cooperation or at least to show the significant impact that we made within those five days, is very necessary for the public to know, hey, we are doing something,” said Raleigh County Sheriff James Canaday, whose department participated in Operation True Optic.

More than 20 agencies were involved in Operation True Optics to include:

U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and Eastern District of Kentucky, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Beckley Police Department, Lewisburg Police Department, Princeton Police Department and WV Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

“Beckley Police Department has joined forces with these other agencies, because we don’t have enough resources,” said Beckley Police Department Chief Deputy Dave Allard. “No agency has enough resources. But when we all work together, we’re able to make a positive effect.”