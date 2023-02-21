CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The U.S. Marshals service is offering a 2,500 dollar reward for the whereabouts of a fugitive from Charleston, West Virginia.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023 The US Marshals for the Southern District of West Virginia said that they are now offering $2,500 for any information leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Tyjha Watson, of Charleston.

U.S. Marshals announced in November 2022 that they were looking for Watson and 23-year-old Elijah Figg, of Huntington as part of the investigation. At the time, Figg and Watson were the only two suspects out of 13 in the ongoing investigation that were not caught.

Figg was arrested in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Watson remains the only defendant who is not in custody, US Marshals say.

