UPDATE: Man placed infant between himself and SWAT, police say

UPDATE (9:21 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26): According to a criminal complaint, Stephen Michael Perroti has been charged with felony child neglect creating risk of injury, and he is being held in the Western Regional Jail.

Police say that a female victim told them that Perroti was having some sort of psychotic episode, saying that he woke her up and told her she had 30 minutes to pack and leave their home. She said he accused her of harming their 10-week-old daughter.

The victim told police that Perroti shoved her, threw a pair of sunglasses at her, and locked her out of the house.

The complaint states that Mr. Perroti refused to leave his residence, stating that he didn’t trust local law enforcement and demanding to speak with an FBI agent.

The complaint says that Mr. Perroti placed his infant child in the line of fire between himself and the police and SWAT teams.

This incident comes after another domestic situation that happened just over a week earlier. A criminal complaint states that on Saturday, Jan. 15, Mr. Perroti refused to let the same female victim leave the house with her child when she wanted to stay at a hotel. The complaint says that Mr. Perroti struck the victim in the mouth and caused her lip to bleed.

Mr. Perroti has been arraigned. His next court date will be Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. in Cabell County Magistrate Court.

UPDATE (4:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25): 36-year-old Michael Perroti was charged with two counts of domestic battery (one of which stems from a previous incident).

He was also charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.

The child involved in this incident was around three months old.

UPDATE (2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 25): Huntington PD says that the suspect, Stephen Perroti, is now in custody, and the entire incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

UPDATE (1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 25): A man has just been removed from a Huntington home, and law enforcement could be seen carrying a child away from the scene. The child is believed to be less than one year old.

UPDATE (1:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25): According to Huntington PD, a suspect is in a home with his child. Police say that they are trying to talk the man out of his home safely at this time.

About 20 members of law enforcement are believed to be on the scene.

UPDATE (11:49 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25): Our crew on the scene tells us that this is now a SWAT situation with an armored vehicle and K-9 officers at the location on Huntington’s west end.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington police are asking people to avoid the 1400 block of West 5th Avenue in Huntington. This is near the old Central City.

They say that this is due to an “emergency situation.”

