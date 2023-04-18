OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — A man was sentenced to multiple years in prison after he pleaded guilty to Driving Under the Influence Proximately Causing Death and Driving Revoked for DUI.

According to a press release, on May 7, 2021, Steven Eric Blankenship, 36, of Oceana, WV was traveling on WV Route 54 in Wyoming County when he failed to turn on a curve and crossed the center line, in which he ended up hitting another car head on. This resulted in the death of a woman in his car.

A man was also injured. Blankenship also failed a sobriety test and was later tested positive for THC, opiates, and amphetamine. His driver’s license was revoked for a previous DUI.

On April 18th, 2023, the court sentenced Blankenship to three to fifteen years in prison.