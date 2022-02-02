Verdict reached in Travelodge murder trial

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A verdict was reached in the murder trial of Davide Hudson, who was accused of shooting and killing Amber Meadows at the Travelodge in Beckley in 2018.

During the final day of the trial on February 2, 2022, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons walked the jury through different charges in the indictment, using evidence and testimony presented during the trial to try to prove Hudson’s guilt. He said he doubts Hudson was too intoxicated to show intent or pre-meditation prior to the shooting.

Parsons also focused on the kidnapping charge – claiming Hudson knew the best way to bring Amber Meadows and her friends to the hotel room.

Defense Attorney Robert Dunlap continued to cite inconsistencies in witness testimonies to suggest a lack of credibility in their statements during his closing arguments. He told the jury to once again think carefully about the pattern of alleged drug use along the witnesses and their motivations in testifying.

Davide Hudson was found guilty on three counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree murder by a jury of his peers. He was also found guilty on other related charges. Hudson could face life in prison when he is sentenced on February 23, 2022.