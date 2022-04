BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police has released video of a man who allegedly slashed the tire of an employee’s car at the Mountain State Oral Surgeon office at Brookshire in Beckley.

According to the WVSP, the tire-slashing happened on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Anyone with any information on the incident can report it to Corporal C. A. Dunn at the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700.