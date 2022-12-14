CEDAR BLUFF, VA (WVNS) — According to information from Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney, J. Christopher Plaster, a Cedar Bluff woman was indicted for one count of felony murder and one count of abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult that resulted in death.

According to the information provided, Christine Kaye Meadows, 54, of Cedar Bluff, was a licensed practical nurse and was the stepdaughter of the victim, Velmer Eugene ‘Gene’ Stanley. In 2020 Meadows was appointed the Power of Attorney and became a full-time caretaker of Mr. Stanley.

On May 25, 2022, members of the Richlands Rescue Squad went to Mr. Stanley’s residence regarding a patient who requested to go to the emergency room due to pain he was experiencing. The Richlands Rescue Squad members found Mr. Stanley with multiple bed sores all over his body as well as other unspeakable conditions that showed long term, significant lack of care for Mr. Stanley.

Mr. Stanley was transported to Clinch valley Medical Center where he was treated until his death on June 26, 2022. A review of the medical records and report of investigation from the Medical Examiner’s office determined that Mr. Stanley’s death resulted from complications of sepsis due to decubitus ulcers (bed sores) and a urinary tract infection.

“The facts of this case are incredibly heartbreaking. Mr. Stanley, along with all of our seniors, deserve the best care and treatment that we can offer. Abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult is something that will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I would like to thank the Richlands Police Department for their efforts in investigating this case. I would also like to thank the Richlands Rescue Squad and Clinch Valley Medical Center for their quick response to this matter and the care they provided for the victim during the last month of his life. J. Christopher Plaster | Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney

A bond hearing is currently scheduled for Meadows in the Tazewell County Circuit Court on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.