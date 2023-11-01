LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man wanted for attempted murder on sheriff’s deputies was arrested by The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force.

According to a press release, Travis Devonte, Fernatt, 25, of Crichton, was wanted for two counts of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Presentation of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and a Circuit Court Capias. Fernatt was arrested by US Marshals On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11 PM.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, a deputy attempted to pull over a pickup truck for a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Greenbrier County. The truck refused to stop and drove away from the officer.

The passenger of the truck, 25-year-old Travis Devonte Fernatt, fired shots at two officers behind him. The driver and Fernatt got out of the truck and ran into the woods in the Bellburn area. Deputy S.H. Peacock and Deputy H. Rodriguez were able to find the driver and arrest him. Fernatt remained on the loose until Tuesday, October, 31, 2023.

Fernatt is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Investigating agencies included the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, West Virginia State Police, and The United States Marshals Service CUFFED Task Force.

Stick with 59News for more updates.