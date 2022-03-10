SUMMERS COUNTY, W.V. (WVNS) – The Summers County Sheriff’s Department found a man they have been actively searching for the past two months.

James Fleshman was wanted by the Summers County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation charges.

According to Summers County Sheriff Justin Faris, two months ago, he was put into a drug rehabilitation center in Huntington. After this, he ran away from the facility and evaded State Police in Huntington. He has been wanted for two months

Thursday, March 10, 2022, the Summers County Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous tip that James Fleshman was in the Keeney Mountain area. When deputies arrived at the home, Fleshman reportedly ran into the woodline. After a brief chase and struggle, Fleshman was taken into custody. The Summers County Sheriff’s Department also gave a special thanks to Trooper Booth with the Hinton Detachment of State Police for his assistance.

James Fleshman has been charged with fleeing on foot and obstructing an officer in addition to his original charges.

The Summers County Sheriffs department would like to remind the public that anyone can anonymously send tips through their office by direct message on Facebook or by calling 304-466-7115.