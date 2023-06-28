CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The U.S. Marshals and Huntington Police are asking for help in locating Matthew Jaquez “Doobie” Daughtery, 24, of Charleston, for a first-degree murder warrant.

According to press release from the U.S. Marshals, Matthew Daughtery is believed to have conspired to murder Christopher Johnson on 9th Avenue in the 1800 block in Huntington on November 30, 2022. Though the other three men were taken into custody, Daughtery is still on the loose.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Crime Stoppers are now offering a $10,000 reward for information on Daughtery.

Details about Daughtery:

He has several tattoos on his arms, chest, and neck, including a distinct “M” on his right arm and a “D” on his left arm, as well as a “WV.” His neck tattoos include a marijuana leaf, lips, and smoke.

It is believed that he is still involved in criminal activity, including selling dangerous drugs, to aid his evasion from law enforcement.

It is believed that he is still in close contact with his family and criminal associates.

Before the murder, he was attempting to obtain a Commercial Draving license, and is possible that he is using those connections to hide.

He is a habitual marijuana user and frequently visited Smoke Shops in WV, and is unlikely that he stopped these habits.

He has a pet French Bull Dog named “Chapo” or “Chapos” that is dark colored.

He also as strong Charleston and Beckley connections, along with ties in Ohio, Virginia, and North Carolina.

For any information about Daughtery’s location is urged to call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-926-8332 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136.

Tips can also submitted here, and are kept confidential.