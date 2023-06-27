UPDATE (5:39 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27): Detectives on the scene tell 13 News two people have died in the shooting. No word on a motive or suspect at this time.

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Montgomery.

Detectives on the scene tell 13 News it happened along 2nd Avenue in Montgomery. Metro 911 got the call around midnight Tuesday.

There is still an active scene where police are investigating. There is no word on a suspect at this time. 13 news is on the scene working to get more information.