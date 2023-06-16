KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Four people who were found on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs are now facing burglary charges, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that the people were discovered Thursday when they arrived on the scene of a trespassing call on Crouch Hollow Road in Charleston.

The people told deputies that they had been inside a cabin on Crouch Hollow Road. When they were leaving a masked man approached them and tied their hands behind their backs.

Investigators say that he also shot flat the tires of an ATV and truck they were using.

The owner of the cabin was on scene and told investigators he does not use the cabin full time and that it has been broken into several times over the last six weeks.

Deputies say that their investigation revealed the cabin owner is not responsible for tying the four people up.

The identity of the masked man is not known.

As a part of the investigation, a deputy found property from the cabin in the suspect’s vehicle.

Elizabeth Littlejohn, 36, of Malden, James McDaniel Jr., 50, of Charleston, Timothy Justice, 56, of Milton, and Jason Becher, 38, of Charleston, are all facing charges of breaking and entering.